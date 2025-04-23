Kangana Ranaut Calls Terrorists Who Massacred Innocent Tourists In Pahalgam 'Napunsak, Coward': Terrorism Has A Religion...

Kangana Ranaut, among many celebrities, took to her social media account to strongly react against the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The actress turned politician shared a heartbreaking visual of a massacred tourist from the attack and called the terrorists ‘cowards’ for targeting innocent, harmless tourists. She launched a scathing attack against the perpetrators for attacking unarmed civilians.

Terrorism Has A Religion And So Do Victims: Kangana Ranaut

On April 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a terrorist with a gun in his hand in the Kashmir valley. She shared the photo with the caption, “Terrorism has a religion and so do victims”. In another post, the Emergency fame shared a heartbreaking visual of a young boy sitting over the body of a seemingly deceased man who appears to be his kin and was brutally hurt in the attack.



A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

Sharing the visual, she wrote, "They open fired at civilians who had nothing on them to defend them. Every war in the history has been fought in the battlefield only. Since these napunsaks have got weapons, they are shooting unarmed innocent people. How to fight with these cowards, who want to fight only outside of the battlefield." The actress' post is now doing rounds on social media.



Alia Bhatt condemns Pahalgam attack

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram account to pen a heartwrenching note for the survivors of the attack and the family of those who were injured in the massacre. The Jigra actress wrote, “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just…living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.”'

She added, “Evertime something like this happens,. it chips away our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them.”