Published 23:44 IST, January 11th 2025
Kangana Ranaut Disses Contemporary Directors, Says 'They Don't Deserve To Work With Me'
Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency will hit the big screens on Jan 17 after multiple delays. The actress has directed the film along with starring in it.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency will hit the big screens on January 17. The film has been in a tussle with the CBFC which caused a delay in its release. The actress along with starring in the movie also features in the lead role. In an interview, she clarified why she decided to take up filmmaking for the political drama.
Kangana Ranaut on directing Emergency
Ranaut, who has directed and produced the film that documents the 21 months of Emergency imposed in 1975 by the then-prime minister, said she had empathy for Indira Gandhi and viewed them as very powerful until she started working on the project. The first-time MP from Mandi, often in the headlines for her provocative comments, also said there is no director today who deserves her.
“I'm very proudly saying that today there is not a single director in the film industry that I want to work with because they don't have that kind of quality… that I feel that they deserve me,” Ranaut told PTI in a video interview ahead of the release of the much in the news Emergency.
Kangana Ranaut on CBFC censorship on Emergency
The film, Ranaut said, has not been made with the intention of hurting people or their sentiments so the cuts don’t matter. "As the film is not made with that intention, even if that was removed, it doesn't impact my story." Emergency will be released on January 17 after months of controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community. It missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Ranaut had then accused the CBFC of stalling the certification. The matter went to the Bombay High Court where production banner Zee Studios eventually agreed to comply with the changes suggested by CBFC's revising committee. She did not reveal the number of cuts the CBFC directed but said she would have liked the film to release the way she had made it. According to Ranaut, people tried hard to stop Emergency from releasing. "I was completely devastated. I thought maybe it will never see the light of the day. Because there was earlier a film on Mrs Gandhi called Kissa Kursi Ka. "I thought maybe it's jinxed or something that you can't make a film on her... And I had also put some investments into it. There were a lot of issues, obviously I was disheartened," she said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:44 IST, January 11th 2025