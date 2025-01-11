Kangana Ranaut Disses Contemporary Directors, Says 'They Don't Deserve To Work With Me'

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency will hit the big screens on January 17. The film has been in a tussle with the CBFC which caused a delay in its release. The actress along with starring in the movie also features in the lead role. In an interview, she clarified why she decided to take up filmmaking for the political drama.

Kangana Ranaut on directing Emergency

Ranaut, who has directed and produced the film that documents the 21 months of Emergency imposed in 1975 by the then-prime minister, said she had empathy for Indira Gandhi and viewed them as very powerful until she started working on the project. The first-time MP from Mandi, often in the headlines for her provocative comments, also said there is no director today who deserves her.



Kangana Ranaut on Emergency poster | Image: IMDb

“I'm very proudly saying that today there is not a single director in the film industry that I want to work with because they don't have that kind of quality… that I feel that they deserve me,” Ranaut told PTI in a video interview ahead of the release of the much in the news Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut on CBFC censorship on Emergency

The film, Ranaut said, has not been made with the intention of hurting people or their sentiments so the cuts don’t matter. "As the film is not made with that intention, even if that was removed, it doesn't impact my story." Emergency will be released on January 17 after months of controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community. It missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A file photo of Emergency | Image: IMDb