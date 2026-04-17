Kangana Ranaut On 'Black-Magic' Allegations By Her Ex-Boyfriend Adhyayan Suman: Chudail Hai Khoon Peeti Hai

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut has opened up about a difficult phase in her life when she was targeted, and many tried to malign her image. She also recalled how her ex filed a "case" against her, and she was labelled a "witch" and accused of practising black magic by many.

In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut alleged that she was subjected to severe character attacks at the time. "My ex who filed a case on me... and on top of that, kuch khade ho gaye ki ye to chudail hai khoon peeti hai kaale kamre mein kaale parde lagake kaala jaadu karti hai (some people stood up and said she's a witch, she drinks blood, she does black magic.) So there was a witch-hunting. There was evident and very apparent witch-hunting happening at that time and I was hardly 26 or 27 years old. So when this is how they're going to treat me, why should I make them look good...I have no reason to make them look good."

She added that, "even today" at this age, when she looks back, she thinks that "I was just doing the best I could do. "

Ranaut said during that phase, she derived inner strength from her journey and achievements. "My journey, my own success... in spite and despite of all of them. There was no hero like in 'Queen'....," she said, adding, "because 'Queen' had happened. This was a film which was without a leading star, without action, without women to make them look like damsels in distress. Here was a film that I did in a kurti and bell-bottoms. I played a 'Behenji'. I was not even the sexy girl roles that I was getting in 'Fashion' or 'Krrish' (Krrish 3 )..And I could see the intention of these films. Even though I did 'Woh Lamhe...' But it was just because I was just a neurotic, sexy girl. And here I did a film which was, and not after Sridevi, and I can say this with proud, that only girl who does comedy is me. So here's a comedy in a kurti that I did and that has made me like the topmost actress in the country. "

'Queen' is a 2014 comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao playing supporting roles.

The actor credited her breakthrough film 'Queen' as a turning point, highlighting how its unconventional narrative and her creative involvement reinforced her confidence. "I was very actively involved in the creative process. So it was a film where I knew how it happened. And I knew it was not a fluke. It was not a stroke of luck. So I was very confident of myself at that point," she said.

Ranaut added that her conviction in her work allowed her to tune out criticism, and she realised that she "does "not give a damn about them. I do not care. And that was a very decisive decision that I took that I do not care about them anymore because I'm not going to believe any of the shit that they are telling me..," she said.

Apart from 'Queen', her role in 'Tanu Weds Manu' was also well-received. She spoke about choosing unconventional roles, particularly in comedy, which she believes many actresses avoid. "Comedy requires you to look ugly. And that most actresses are not okay with. They are taught that if you are pretty, then only you are liked. But if you are ugly, you know, I...in 'Queen', of all the things, vo apna sweater bag mein thusti hai (she puts her sweater in her bag). And her dance is also funny. Like, she can't even, like, properly dance. So, she's like a bhenji, personified."

Ranaut maintained that her journey was defined by a direct connection with the audience rather than industry validation. "So, I was like, this is what made me a superstar. ..This is between the people and me, and me and the audience, and... They have nothing to do with it. They don't know how it is happening and why it is happening. So I knew that. And honestly, it's really overrated that offending people and all of that. I think I use maufatness as a device to lose people, whom I want to lose... You don't want to tag along with everyone....," she said.

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, made her debut with 'Gangster' (2006) and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns.' A four-time National Award winner and Padma Shri recipient, she currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Mandi. On the work front, she was last seen in 'Emergency,' a film she also directed, portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

