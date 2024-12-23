Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Blake Lively's Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Justin Baldoni: Even In Hollywood...

As Hollywood grips with serious allegations levied by Blake Lively On It Ends With Us Co-star and director Justin Baldoni, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to react to the same. The actress, known for not mincing her words, called the incident ‘worrying and shameful’. The Queen fame also drew parallels from the Hema Committee Report in the Malayalam film industry that recently exposed systematic abuse in Mollywood.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

On December 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to re-share a post from a foreign media publication. The actress shared a post by Blake Lively's brother urging netizens to read articles detailing the ‘ruthless and nefarious smear campaign’ aimed against his sister. Along with the post, she penned a note expressing dismay over the entire situation.

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram



Sharing the post, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just Bollywood similar report called Hema Committee had come out about the Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful."

Blake Lively accuses It Ends With Us co-star and director of harassment and smear campaign

Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” her reputation in a legal complaint. In the complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie. The plan, the complaint said, included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place news stories critical of Lively.

A poster of It Ends With Us | Image: IMdb