Kangana Ranaut was gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Emergency before she forayed into politics. The movie stars her as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on June 14. However, once again the makers have postponed the release date and the reason is related to her political career.

Why did Kangana Ranaut postpone Emeregency?

The official Instagram page of Manikarnika Films Production shared a post announcing the postponement. The makers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut and shared actress' commitment towards the nation is the reason behind postponing the movie. The note reads, "As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film Emergency has been postponed.

They concluded by assuring the fans that they would soon announce the new release date. "We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon (sic)," read the note.

The actress joined the BJP in March and since then has been busy campaigning for the party. The actress is contesting from the Mandi constituency.

(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Emergency?

This is not the first time the Emergency has been postponed. Initially, the movie was supposed to release last year, but the makers postponed it to May 2024 and then June 14. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film, set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, the Indian Emergency, promises to be a portrayal of historical events. With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, the historical drama aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.