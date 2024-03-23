Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 37th birthday today. On her special day, the actress visited temples. One of them was the world-famous Baglamuki Ji in Himachal and a Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji along with her family. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a set of photos from her visit and special birthday celebrations.

Kangana shares photos from her special birthday celebrations

On March 23, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of herself and her family from Baglamukhi and Shaktipeeth. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned: "This year also I visited Maa Shakti on my birthday, after visiting world-famous Baglamukhi ji in Himachal, also visited Shaktipeeth Jwala ji along with family."

She added, "In this ancient Shaktipeeth, Maa Sati's Swadhisthan (tongue) ran away, here the light was burning from Adikal There is no water, no substance can extinguish that flame, when Pandit ji burnt water on the flame with a lot, that water also caught fire, everywhere devotees were amazed by the vision of this divine form of mother and started praising Mother Shakti."

The actress further revealed that in her childhood she used to visit Jwala Devi regularly.

"Today after many years, I got the call of mother, I wished for everyone's happiness and well-being, Jai Mata Di."

What more do we know about Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana is currently working with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. They are working on a psychological thriller. She will also be seen in the film Emergency, in which she will play the role of the former and only lady Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

