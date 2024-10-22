Published 13:00 IST, October 23rd 2024
Kangana Ranaut Vs Alia Bhatt: Is The Rivalry One-Sided? Tracing Their Controversial History
Kangana Ranaut renewed her rivalry with Alia Bhatt after the box office failure of the latter's Jigra. The spat between the two actresses dates back to 2019.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut rivalry going on since 2019. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:49 IST, October 23rd 2024