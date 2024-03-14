Advertisement

‘Kalank’ was considered one of the biggest films to hit the theatres this year. The major reason behind it was the casting coup that the makers had managed by bringing together Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixt-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite the casting and all efforts taken by the makers, which included numerous songs and lavish sets, the film failed to live up to the expectations. Now, even the producer Karan Johar has acknowledged that the movie was a ‘global disaster’ and that its failure came across as a 'setback' for the team.

Karan Johar on 'Kalank'

At a recent media event, Karan Johar disagreed when he was asked about being the ‘numero uno’ producer in the film industry. He was quick to point out that his banner had recently delivered a ‘global disaster’, which was a ‘setback’ for the team. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director then said that there was everyone was trying their best to deliver a good film, but the fact that many big budget films didn’t live up to the expectations of late showed that there was no producer who was better than the rest.

‘Kalank’

Kalank’ was a period drama set in the pre-Independence era in 1940s. The film was primarily the love story between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s characters. The movie was directed by Abhishek Varman, who had directed ‘2 States’ before. The movie was also the first time Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene had worked together in after many years. The film, mounted on a huge scale, could earn only around Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Now, Karan Johar will keep his fingers crossed with another period drama ‘Takht’, which he is directing, and which features a big star cast again, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

