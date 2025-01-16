Kareena Kapoor Checked Up On Younger Son Jeh? No, It Was Saif Ali Khan's Attacker: Maid Details How The Night Unfolded

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor News: The Bollywood actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in Satguru Sharan building. The domestic help of the celebrity couple was called in for questioning by the Bandra police, where she detailed how the fateful night unfolded.

Domestic help mistook attacker for Kareena Kapoor: How the night unfolded

The Bandra police have recorded a statement by the domestic help who was also attacked in a scuffle with the intruder at Saif Ali Khan's residence. As per her statement, she was alerted of things unusual when she saw a shadow lurking near the bathroom. She assumed that it was Kareena Kapoor checking up on her younger son Jeh in the wee hours of the night.

However, on probing further she was taken aback when a 35-40-year-old unknown person attacked her with a sharp weapon. She then recalled asking the accused what he was looking for, to which he demanded a hefty sum of Rs 1 Crore. Upon hearing the scuffle, Saif Ali Khan was alerted and rushed to check. The attacker then stabbed him multiple times an fled the scene leaving the actor wounded.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto, claims house help

In the same conversation with the police, the domestic help also asserted why the family members of the 54-year-old actor had to rush him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw despite the celeb couple owning a fleet of luxury cars. As per the statement given by the maid to the police, the domestic help called Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan for help after the actor was seriously injured. As per the help, Ibrahim resides on the eighth floor of the same building and rushed to his father's assistance.



A file photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram