As Crew has maintained its stronghold at the box office, Kareena Kapoor partied last night with her best friends including sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Kareena had a blast with her "OG Crew" gang and shared photos on her social media handle, offering a sneak peek of the fabulous night.

Inside Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita's party

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a series of photos in which she can be seen having a blast with her besties. Kareena is posing gleefully on the couch along with another Karisma, Malaika, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Karisma re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The OG Crew," followed by a heart and dancing girl emoticons.

It seems the BFFs were celebrating Kareena as her recently released film Crew had a great weekend collection. The film earned ₹10.87 crore on Saturday and ₹11.45 crore on Sunday. Adding the three-day collection, the total stood at ₹32.60 crore. However, failed to pass the Monday test.

Crew box office collection day 4

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Rajesh A Krishnan's directorial has minted ₹4.50 crore on the fourth day of the release at the domestic box office. With this, the total rose to ₹37.1 crore. Crew had an overall 15.30 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, maximum in Chennai - at 28.67 per cent.

What do we know about Crew?

Co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to unexpected and unwarranted situations. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles.

