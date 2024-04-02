×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Night With 'OG Crew' Karisma, Malaika Arora, Others | Photos

Kareena Kapoor shared a series of photos in which she can be seen having a blast with BFFs Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor with her friends. | Image:Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As Crew has maintained its stronghold at the box office, Kareena Kapoor partied last night with her best friends including sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Kareena had a blast with her "OG Crew" gang and shared photos on her social media handle, offering a sneak peek of the fabulous night.

Inside Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita's party

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a series of photos in which she can be seen having a blast with her besties. Kareena is posing gleefully on the couch along with another Karisma, Malaika, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Karisma re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The OG Crew," followed by a heart and dancing girl emoticons.

It seems the BFFs were celebrating Kareena as her recently released film Crew had a great weekend collection. The film earned ₹10.87 crore on Saturday and ₹11.45 crore on Sunday. Adding the three-day collection, the total stood at ₹32.60 crore. However, failed to pass the Monday test.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Crew box office collection day 4

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Rajesh A Krishnan's directorial has minted ₹4.50 crore on the fourth day of the release at the domestic box office. With this, the total rose to ₹37.1 crore.  Crew had an overall 15.30 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, maximum in Chennai - at 28.67 per cent.

(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)
(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Crew?

Co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to unexpected and unwarranted situations. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles.
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

atishi

Atishi's Big Charge

a few seconds ago
Vietnam

Affordable Foreign Trip

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex slip

4 minutes ago
Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Ajay's Birthday Wishes

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to receive Q400

6 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

9 minutes ago
India manufacturing PMI March 2024

factory growth

10 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya interview after match

Hardik Pandya on MI vs RR

14 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

No Reason to Resign

17 minutes ago
Japan's Nikkei rebounds

Nikkei rebounds

18 minutes ago
NLSIU Bengaluru, Top Law College as per IIRF Rankings 2024

Top law colleges in India

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Tata Technologies-BMW JV

Tata Technologies

20 minutes ago
Yuan

Yuan hits 4-1/2 month low

22 minutes ago
China stocks

Chinese markets steady

30 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee inches up

31 minutes ago
Government bonds

Bond yields rise

35 minutes ago
Thumbs Up Egg Cake Viral Video

Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World13 hours ago

  2. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World14 hours ago

  3. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo