Kareena For Saif, Anushka For Virat: Twinkle Khanna Says 'Shifting Blame On Wife An All-Too-Familiar Pattern'

Following the attack on Saif Ali Khan in the wee hours of January 16, several questions about Kareena Kapoor's whereabouts that night have surfaced. While there is no definitive answer to it yet, Akshay Kumar 's wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna took to her social media account to point out that wives are often scapegoats to shift blame when a controversy arises. She cited examples of Anushka Sharma being blamed for Virat Kohli 's poor performance, and John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono being the reason behind the split of the Beatles.

Twinkle Khana slams Kareena Kapoor being questioned in Saif Ali Khan attack case

On January 26, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share a note on wives being blamed for the mistakes or actions of her husbands. Her post comes after questions were raised on whereabouts of Kareena Kapoor and why she did not accompany Saif to the hospital. Twinkle found these rumours ‘ridiculous’ and shamed the people who are poitning fingers on the actress.

Twinkle wrote, “This Sunday it’s all about why Biwis are clearly not considered number 1 except when it comes to taking the blame. ‘After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife — an all-too-familiar pattern.”

She then went on to cite examples of other instances where the woman was blamed. She wrote, “When the Beatles split, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania is often criticised for being silent or having limited public opposition to her husband’s policies. Jill Biden has been held responsible for pushing Joe to continue his campaign. When Virat Kohli gets out, then Anushka gets booed. This is a widespread issue, not limited to couples in the public eye. If your husband gains too much weight, you are not taking care of his health; if he loses too many kilos, you are not feeding him well. If he’s caring, they’ll claim you’ve manipulated him; if he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not handling him right.”

Wives can also be blamed for baldness: Twinkle Khanna

In her column, Twinkle Khanna added, “Last week, I attended a small family gathering where one of the relatives remarked, ‘Look, my five uncles are bald, and the one who still has hair, he is the only one who is not married’. Apparently, wives can also be blamed for baldness. In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.'”



A file photo of Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna | Image: Instagram