Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor saw through the release of Crew, which hit theatres on March 29. Within just 9 days of its release, the film minted upwards of ₹100 crore in worldwide collections - a formidable feat for any film, let alone an all-female led one. While Kareena voiced her belief that it is not any particular gender, but good content which pushes a film forward, she still lauded Crew for the kind of point it managed to make, with its box office numbers.



Kareena Kapoor is proud of the message Crew's success has relayed

In a recent conversation with PTI, Kareena Kapoor once again breached the topic of Crew's record making run at the box office. Starring Kareena along side Kriti Sanon and Tabu, the film's current collections, as per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹78.8 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹148.25 crores. Kareena emphasised, how Crew's box office run has kickstarted conversation around women-centric films too having the mettle, to break records.

Advertisement

She said, "It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules."

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor dismisses the idea of gender bias

The conversation also saw Kareena double down on her stance that a 'hero' or a 'heroine' do not really have much to do with a film's success. While gender bias, as per the actress, has played a sure shot role in the success of a film, in the past, she believes the audience and industry is collectively moving on from such notions.

Advertisement

She said, "Films are a form of entertainment and if you have a powerful message in the form of entertainment like Crew... It had three women leading (a film) coming into theatres... We have done a business of over Rs 150 crore...That in itself is a validation that today there is no gender bias. We are trying to break those norms."