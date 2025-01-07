Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Exude Royal Vibes In Latest Vacation Photos

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fail to bring the oomph factor in their fashion sense. This time they again impressed the audience with their fashion choices.

On Monday, Bebo treated her fans with their New Year Celebration 2025 on Instagram and wrote, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."

Kareena and Saif served royalty in these pictures. In one of the pictures, Jeh made an appearance in the clicks.

Kareena wore a stunning metallic Ralph Lauren dress, while Saif looked handsome in a black bow-tie suit.

Bebo also posted pictures and it seems like she is enjoying the moment.

Earlier, Kareena shared a bunch of photos of her son Taimur, holding her heels.

Along with the post, she wrote, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever...Happy new year friends...More Pictures coming soon.....stay tuned."

