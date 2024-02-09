Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Hint At An Upcoming Project Together But The Actor Has A Condition

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have not collaborated professionally since 2012 film Agent Vinod. In a new interview, the actors hint at a joint venture soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor | Image:Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have featured in several films together like Tashan and Omkara. However, they have not shared screenspace in a film after 2012. This, however, might change soon. In a new interview, the actors opened up on the possibility of featuring in a film together. 

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to collaborate on a film together? 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently sat down for an interview with Film Companion. In conversation, the actors reflected on their professional collaboration. Kareena asserted that her husband and actor Saif refrained from working together as their projects like Agent Vinod and Tashan failed to perform well at the box office. 


The Jab We Met actress commented, “Earlier he would be like ‘no, no, it’s not good to work… it’s not interesting and we shouldn’t work together. Maybe because Tashan or Agent Vinod didn’t do well. Now we have liked something together so let’s hope things work out.” 

Saif Ali Khan has a condition on working with Kareena

In the same conversation, Saif also confirmed working on a film with Kareena Kapoor. He added, “We are actually working on something and trying to come up with a… something that takes into account that we are married, so play against that a little bit. It is a work in progress.” However, the actor had a condition on making the project. 

When Kareena revealed that it would be ‘fun’ to work together for her and Saif, the Adipurush actor claimed that they would have to live apart for a time. He jokingly said, “I might not live with you when I am making the movie, I have decided. I will take another room.” Kareena agreed with her husband on the same.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

