Couple Goals! Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Wear The Same Jaeger-LeCoultre Watch At WAVES And It Costs A Whopping ₹24 Lakhs

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 as panellists on separate days. Apart from their attendance at the event, their outfit and looks went viral on social media. The 3 Idiots exuded royalty in an understated blue chiffon saree with floral prints, while Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a crisp all-white kurta pyjama set teamed with a black Nehru jacket. Despite their crisp looks, it was the couple's watch that caught the attention of social media users.

Did Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan share a watch?

Kareena, who attended the WAVE summit on May 2, completed her regal saree look with a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch. Seated on her wrist, the timeless classic is one of the rare finds of the brand in India and is a lesson in silent luxury. As per an Instagram influencer, Diet Sabya, the following day, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also wore a similar watch to the summit. It remains unclear if the couple possess two different watches or they shared the same one. Nevertheless, the gesture screams couple goals.



What is even more astounding is the price of the watch. While the official cost of the watch could only be acquired by the brand on request, as per a social media user, Muskaan Agarwal, the accessory costs a whopping ₹24 Lakhs, which is more than the on-road price of select high-end cars in India.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor wearing same watch as noted by Diet Sabya | Image: Instagram

Not just her watch, Kareena Kapoor's overall look for the event is a masterclass in silent luxury. The actress donned a chiffon saree, which might appear ordinary and understated to the eye but costs a whopping ₹26,000 and is designed by Atelier Shikaarbagh. The pure chiffon drape is a wardrobe must-have in summer, which not only guarantees comfort but also exudes timeless style.