Kareena Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Amid Saif Stabbing Case, Says 'You'll Never Understand Marriages, Divorces Until...'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently went through a tough phase when the Cocktail actor was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence by an intruder, who entered their house with a motive to rob. Following the brutal attack, the Pataudi family became a soft target and many pointed out why Kareena didn't accompany the injured Saif to the hospital. She was also criticised for partying at her friend's place hours before the attack. Amid this, the actress has used social media to pen a cryptic note, stating how such incidences end up humbling you.

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post in the wake of Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped a post on her story that was about how theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. People think they are smarter until life humbles them. "You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn," her post reads,

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Prior to this, Kareena penned another Instagram note, asking the media to respect their boundaries and provide them with the required space. She issued a stern warning against scrutiny of her family amid Saif Ali Khan's attack. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories with a message, "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the investigation is still underway.

What is an update on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case?