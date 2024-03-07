Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor has been ruling the big screens since she debuted in 2000 with Refugee. The actress was 20 when she forayed into acting, and now 23 years down, she has aced in mostly all kinds of roles in films such as Jab We Met, Heroine, Jaane Jaan, Omkara and Aśoka, to name a few. However, recently, she was asked to share a piece of advice with her 20-year-old self and she had an interesting answer.

The actress recently graced the couch of Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 6. During the show, Dhupia asked Kareena what advice she would give to her 20-year-old self, to this, she said that she would just ask herself to calm down and relax.

"I think I would just tell her to calm down, thoda sa relax (relax a little) because at that age you are just like so much energy. Now when I see some 20-year-olds I get it, they have that energy and they want everything to be done their way. I want it all types. But everything happens at the right time.”

Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Crew

The actress is gearing up for the release of her crime-comedy drama, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the film is slated to hit the theatres on March 29.