Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Kareena Kapoor Shares One Advice She'd Give To Her 20-Year-Old Self: Would Just Tell Her To...

Kareena Kapoor, during a chat show, was asked what advice she would give to her 20-year-old self, and to this, she had an interesting answer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor donned a mirror-work angrakha suit for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.
A file photo of Kareena Kapoor. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor has been ruling the big screens since she debuted in 2000 with Refugee. The actress was 20 when she forayed into acting, and now 23 years down, she has aced in mostly all kinds of roles in films such as Jab We Met, Heroine, Jaane Jaan, Omkara and Aśoka, to name a few. However, recently, she was asked to share a piece of advice with her 20-year-old self and she had an interesting answer.

Calm down, thoda sa relax: Kareena Kapoor's advice to her 20-year-old self

The actress recently graced the couch of Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 6. During the show, Dhupia asked Kareena what advice she would give to her 20-year-old self, to this, she said that she would just ask herself to calm down and relax.

(A file photo of Kareena | Image: Instagram)

"I think I would just tell her to calm down, thoda sa relax (relax a little) because at that age you are just like so much energy. Now when I see some 20-year-olds I get it, they have that energy and they want everything to be done their way. I want it all types. But everything happens at the right time.”

(A file photo of Kareena | Image: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Crew

The actress is gearing up for the release of her crime-comedy drama, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the supporting roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

(A poster of Crew | Image: Instagram)

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the film is slated to hit the theatres on March 29.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

