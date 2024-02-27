Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Move Over Kylie Jenner: Diljit Dosanjh Has A Blast Shooting On The Sets Of Crew With Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Crew. The singer and actor has shared BTS glimpses featuring Kareena Kapoor.