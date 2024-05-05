Kareena Kapoor Teases Her And Deepika Padukone's 'Very Strong' Roles In Singham Again

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released movie Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Next, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, where she plays the love interest of Ajay Devgn. However, her character poster hints that she will be seen playing a fierce role. In a recent interview with Variety from UN House, the 43-year-old actress spilt the beans about her and Deepika Padukone's character. She shared that they play a significant role in Shetty's cop universe.

We have very strong parts, but...: Kareena Kapoor

In a recent conversation, Kareena emphasised the strong presence of male characters and said it is a "completely male testosterone movie". Despite that, Kareena and Deepika have "very strong" parts, but it'll be "really different". "There’s Deepika (Padukone) and me in the film, where we have very strong parts. But obviously it’ll be really different, it is the big ticket Bollywood bonanza for this year, and I’m sure people will enjoy that," the actress added.

What do we know about Singham Again?

A few days ago, Deepika was snapped shooting for the movie in a cop avatar. The actress shared a photo doing Singham's signature step, donning a police uniform. It seems the actress was shooting for a title track. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, Jackie Shroff as Omar Hafeez, Ranveer Sing as ACP Sangram Bhalerao and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will star Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka, an antagonist. It is the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

Co-produced it under Rohit Shetty Picturez with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.