Published 12:07 IST, October 13th 2024
Karisma Kapoor's First Reaction On Knowing About Kareena-Saif Relationship: I Didn’t Understand...
Karisma Kapoor recalls her first reaction when sister Kareena Kapoor told her about being in love with Saif Ali Khan with whom she had featured in many movies.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:07 IST, October 13th 2024