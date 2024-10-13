sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 12:07 IST, October 13th 2024

Karisma Kapoor's First Reaction On Knowing About Kareena-Saif Relationship: I Didn’t Understand...

Karisma Kapoor recalls her first reaction when sister Kareena Kapoor told her about being in love with Saif Ali Khan with whom she had featured in many movies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, October 13th 2024