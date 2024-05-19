Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his film Chandu Champion. The actor, along with the film director Kabir Khan, attended the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior on May 18. Speaking at the event, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitmaker spoke about the sacrifices and struggles he has faced in his career so far.

Kartik Aaryan talks about feeling ‘helpless’

On 18, Kartik Aaryan arrived at his hometown Gwalior for the trailer launch of his film Chandu Champion. Speaking to the press at the event, the actor was asked if he had to face any hardships in his career. To this, the actor said, “I don't use the word helpless, sometimes it's natural to feel helpless and that happens with everyone in life. Sabke ups and downs hote hain aur struggles hote hain, aur mere bhi woh rahe hain. But if you ask ki main apne journey mein kuch change karna chahoonga, not a single thing. (Everyone has ups and downs in life and even I've had my share of struggles. But if you ask me, if I want to change anything in my journey, I won't like to change a single thing.).”

He admitted to feeling ‘helplessness’ in several instances. He mentioned that he derives strength and motivation from his parents who have always believed in him. He said, “There is no gain without pain, so yahaan pe agar khada hoon, yahaan pe ek achi picture leke aapke saamne aa raha hoon, isme bhi bahut strength lagi hai aur kaafi sacrifices lage hain which I am proud of. So helplessness hoti hai magar you have to take everything with a pinch of salt. (I am standing here, presenting a movie in front of you because of the struggles and sacrifices that I have gone through. There is always helpness, but you have to take everything with a pinch of salt).”

Kartik Aaryan recalls saying yes to Chandu Champion in a heartbeat

In the same interaction, Kartik was asked how he prepared for the role in the sports drama and if he had any reservations regarding the film. He said. “I think jis din mujhe pata chala tha Kabir Khan sir ek film banana chahte hain mere saath, us din sab decide ho gaya tha. Woh matlab dedh saal hote, do teen chaar saal hote, kitne bhi saal hote but I couldn't say No to a Kabir Khan film." (The day I came to know that Kabir Khan wanted to make a film with me, I decided everything on the same day. I can't say No to a Kabir Khan film, no matter how much time I've to give to it).”

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Sajid Nadiadwala produced Chandu Champion and is slated to release on June 14, 2024.