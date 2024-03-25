×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Kartik Aaryan Rings In Holi Celebration On The Sets Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | PHOTOS

On the occasion of Holi, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his holika dahan celebrations with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa team.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, despite the hectic work schedule, he did not forget to celebrate Holi with his cast and crew. Taking to his Instagram Story, Kartik shared a glimpse of Holika Dahan that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa team had on the sets.

Kartik Aaryan's holi wish

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his holika dahan celebrations. He also added Ami Je Tomar song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to the post. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 5:09 am," he captioned the post. In another post, Kartik dropped a video in which a splash of Holi colour was thrown at a crew member wearing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa T-shirt. "Happy Holi," he wrote, extending warm greetings to everyone.

Kartik Aaryan's post | Image: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's post | Image: Instagram

 

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Kartik also recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Chandu Champion marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

