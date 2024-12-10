Published 23:33 IST, December 10th 2024
Kartik Aaryan Says He 'Won’t Get Industry Support' Despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Success
Kartik Aaryan opens up about a feeling that many aren't convinced he is talented. He believes that section would never be impressed by him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan has been in the industry for over a decade and has given several hits including his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Being an outsider, the actor carved his own niche and proved his mettle in the industry. Despite leading the chart in 2024, the actor doesn't expect any support from the members of the film industry for his future films. In a recent interview, the Chandu Champion actor said he is a "lone warrior".
I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead: Kartik Aaryan
In an interview with GQ, Kartik Aaryan said, "I’m a lone warrior. This house that you see today — I bought it with my own money. I’ve fought like crazy to reach here. And it’s not done yet—I know for a fact that I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that despite delivering a monster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, nobody will rally behind me. I still have to hustle for my next film."
When asked about people wanting him to fail, Kartik said he does have a feeling as many aren't convinced of his talent and success. Having said that he added on his way up, that he met some "wonderful people" but the main section which is a large section he will never win over. And now he doesn't have any desire to win them over. "The only people I want to win over are my audience. Because they’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need," he concluded.
What's next for Kartik Aaryan?
After giving a massive blockbuster hit at the box office, Kartik is gearing up for a 2025 release slate. He is yet to officially announce the movie but rumours are rife that he has a romantic film with Tara Sutaria, helmed by Anurag Basu. He also has Sandeepp Modi's war drama.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:33 IST, December 10th 2024