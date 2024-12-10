Kartik Aaryan Says He 'Won’t Get Industry Support' Despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Success

Kartik Aaryan has been in the industry for over a decade and has given several hits including his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Being an outsider, the actor carved his own niche and proved his mettle in the industry. Despite leading the chart in 2024, the actor doesn't expect any support from the members of the film industry for his future films. In a recent interview, the Chandu Champion actor said he is a "lone warrior".

I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead: Kartik Aaryan

In an interview with GQ, Kartik Aaryan said, "I’m a lone warrior. This house that you see today — I bought it with my own money. I’ve fought like crazy to reach here. And it’s not done yet—I know for a fact that I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that despite delivering a monster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, nobody will rally behind me. I still have to hustle for my next film."

When asked about people wanting him to fail, Kartik said he does have a feeling as many aren't convinced of his talent and success. Having said that he added on his way up, that he met some "wonderful people" but the main section which is a large section he will never win over. And now he doesn't have any desire to win them over. "The only people I want to win over are my audience. Because they’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need," he concluded.

