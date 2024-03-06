×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Kartik Aaryan Starrer Aashiqui 3 Shelved? Makers Issue Statement

Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 has fallen prey to rumours and speculations time and again. Producing label T-Series has now put out an official statement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 3 min read
Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year. Third part of the hit franchise Aashiqui, the musical drama was rumoured to be directed by Anurag Basu. However, the producing label T-series has now issued an official statement regarding the same. 

Anurag Basu to not be a part of Aashiqui franchise? 

Aashiqui 3 was first announced in September 2022. Kartik Aaryan was announced as the leading man for the franchise. Since then several rumours surrounding the film’s director and female actress have been doing rounds in the media. Now, T-Series has put out an official statement clarifying that they would be producing the film if and when it goes and floors. 

The statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans.” The statement concluded, “Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.” 

Aashiqui 3 producer Mukesh Bhatt miffed with speculation around Kartik's film

Aashiqui 3 has made headlines for its casting speculations and shooting details. While Kartik Aaryan has been finalised as the male lead, the female lead is not decided yet. In a new interview with Mid-day co-producer of the film, Mukesh Bhatt says he is ‘miffed’ with all the speculations surrounding the film. 

A file photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image: Kartik Aayan/Instagram 

The co-producer told the publication that the people involved in the film Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan are busy with other projects. He said, “Anurag is currently busy with another film. After he gets free and writes a script, we’ll see whether we like it. If we do, we will go ahead with it. Similarly, Kartik has to like the script. Then we will decide on the music. We want to do Aashiqui 3 in the right manner.” In the same interview, the prouder of the film also mentioned that he ‘regrets’ announcing the film in the early stages, when everything was not finalised yet. He revealed that he is getting tired of casting speculations that make the reports. He said, “We shouldn’t have made the announcement so early. Every other day, there is speculation around the film or its casting. I’m tired of these stories coming out of nowhere.”

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

