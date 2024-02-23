Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Aashiqui 3: Makers Respond To Claims Of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Being A Remake Of 1981 Film Baseraa

T-Series has responded to the claims of Baseraa makers that Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 is based on Rekha and Shashi Kapoor's classic film Baseraa.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 has been in the news ever since Anurag Basu confirmed the film. Recently, it was reported that the upcoming sequel will be the remake of the 1981 classic Baseraa after late producer Ramesh Behl's family sent T-Series a legal notice claiming the remake. However, now T-Series has issued a statement denying the reports and shared that they will soon reply to the notice they received.

Baseraa, helmed by Ramesh Talwar, starred Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, and Raakhee in the lead roles. The movie was a hit at the box office, and the lead actor's performance was much praised. Upon seeing the positive response, the film was remade in Telugu as Thodu Needa (1983), in Tamil as Kanmaniye Pesu (1986), and in Kannada as Suvvi Suvvalaali (1998).

(A still from Baseraa | Image: IMDb)
(A still from Baseraa | Image: IMDb)

T-Series' reply to Baseraa makers' claims

Contrary to the circulating information, a T-Series spokesperson asserts that there is no plan to remake the movie Baseraa. They said, “We would like to clarify, we are not making a remake of Baseraa movie; these are rumors, baseless and false news. We will also be replying to the notice received. The focus of T-Series remains on delivering quality music and entertainment to our audience, and we have no plans to deviate from that mission.”

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Baseraa maker's legal notice to T-Series

It was reported that the makers sent a legal notice to T-Series Bhushan Kumar claiming the Aashiqui 3 will be based on Baseraa. The notice asserted that no plot or characters or any IPR materials of the film can be used without their permission. They claimed that the rights to the film remained with them.

(A file photo of Kartik with Tara | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Kartik with Tara | Image: Instagram)

Coming back to Aashiqui 3, the makers are yet to share any updates regarding the female lead. Earlier reports were doing the rounds that Tara Sutaria had been roped in for the film after she was snapped with Kartik outside the T-Series office.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:38 IST

