Kartik Aaryan Thanks Republic For Honouring Him With 2024 Ka Champion Award

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he performed his famous monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama on popular demand and shared many insights about his personal life. After the lively interaction, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami honoured him for his achievements in 2024. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has now shared unseen photos from the event along with a thank-you note to Republic Media.

Kartik Aaryan poses with the ‘2024 Ka Champion’ award by Republic Media

Kartik Aaryan took his social media to share the exclusive photos to him from the Republic Media's Sangam event night. In the photos, the Chandu Champion star poses with his award given for his outstanding performance in blockbuster films in 2024.

He captioned his post, “Thank you @republic for honoring me with “2024 Ka Champion”

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik had a successful 2024 with both his movies, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earning positive reviews from the audience. In his journey to the top what remained constant was his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue where he explains the various moods of women. Continuing the tradition, the audience urged the actor to mouth the iconic dialogue and he even adhered. Not just this, he also treated the audience by grooving at the viral title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.