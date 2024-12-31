Kartik Aaryan To Buy New Commercial Properties, And A Residential Apartment In 2025: Report

2024 has been an incredible year for Kartik Aaryan. The actor wowed the critics with Chandu Champion and bashing ruled over the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. For 2025, he is set to star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, reportedly earning a staggering ₹50 crore for the project. In addition to this, the Shehzada actor has now ventured further into real estate, reportedly purchasing two more luxurious properties in Andheri, Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan buys 2 new properties in Mumbai: Report

Kartik Aaryan owns several residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri. According to Mid-Day, he is currently looking to purchase two more properties in Andheri.

Kartik Aaryan | Image: X

As per Pinkvilla, producer Anand Pandit has been assisting Kartik for a week in finding a luxurious residential apartment and a commercial space of over 2,000 square feet. Two of Kartik's existing properties are currently rented out, but the price of the new properties remains undisclosed.

When Kartik Aaryan rented out his flat

In June 2024, he rented out his luxurious property in Juhu for ₹4.5 lakh per month, reflecting the area's thriving real estate market. A real-estate website revealed that the property registration required a stamp duty payment of ₹42,500. The apartment, situated in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society, spans 1,912 sq ft. Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari, jointly purchased it on 30 June 2024 for ₹17.5 crore.

