Kashmir Hamara Hai, Hamara Tha, Hamara Rahega: Suniel Shetty's Fearless Stance On Pahalgam Terror Attack Resonates With Fans

Suniel Shetty has reacted to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 and has urged the citizens of India to stay united in the face of tragedy. He made an appeal to not bow down in fear and send a message that Kashmir belongs to India. He also insisted on not stopping taking trips and vacations to the Valley to promote tourism and to show the terrorists that "we are not afraid of them". The actor also stressed that he has asked the authorities if they require assistance and mentioned that he is ready to go to Kashmir ‘as a tourists or as an artist’ to shoot for films.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025, the Dhadkan actor said, "For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That’s why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort."



