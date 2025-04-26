Kashmir Hamara Hai, Hamara Tha, Hamara Rahega: Suniel Shetty's Fearless Stance On Pahalgam Terror Attack Resonates With Fans

Updated April 26th 2025, 11:34 IST
Suniel Shetty has reacted to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 and has urged the citizens of India to stay united in the face of tragedy. He made an appeal to not bow down in fear and send a message that Kashmir belongs to India. He also insisted on not stopping taking trips and vacations to the Valley to promote tourism and to show the terrorists that "we are not afraid of them". The actor also stressed that he has asked the authorities if they require assistance and mentioned that he is ready to go to Kashmir ‘as a tourists or as an artist’ to shoot for films.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025, the Dhadkan actor said, "For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That’s why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort."
He argued that the terrorists want the people of the country to stay away from Kashmir in fear, but we should not let that happen. He added, “Humein nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hai, humein yeh decide karna hah ki aaj se agli chutti jo humaari hogi, woh Kashmir mein hi hogi aur kahi nahi hogi. (We have to decide that our next holiday destination will be Kashmir and nowhere else.)"
Suniel Shetty also asserted that he is ready to shoot for films and projects in Kashmir in order to boost tourism and to send a message that it is safe to travel to the Valley. He also mentioned that the locals of Kashmir are not at fault for the terror attack, and thus they should face the consequences of it.
The actor's stance has resonated well with his fans who have been resharing his video on social media and reinforced his optimism for Kashmir.
