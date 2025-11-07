Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Embrace Parenthood, Welcome Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, today, November 7, after nearly four years of marriage. The new parents took to their social media handle to share the merry news about the arrival of their newborn. The announcement post reads, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." The post further mentions the date of birth, "7th November, 2025". It signed off as "Katrina & Vicky".

Vicky captioned the post as "Blessed," followed by a heart emoticon.

In September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together with an adorable photo. It was a black and white Polaroid picture of themselves grinning from ear to ear. In the image, Vicky is cradling Katrina's baby bump. In the caption, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Family, friends and fans congratulate new parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Soon after the post was dropped, their family and friends welcomed the new parents on the block and sent best wishes. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Congratulations lots of love and blessings." Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two ❤️❤️❤️ so happpy." Kareena Kapoor welcomed Katrina to the boy mama group, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and Vicky…" Dia Mirza wrote, "So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️ welcome to the best phase of your lives." A fan wrote, "Congratulations, so happy for u both baba g bless the lil bundle of joy🥰❤️🧿lots of luv." Others simply dropped heart emoticons.

