Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, has been lying low for a while. The actress currently seems to be taking a break from work as she enjoys her marital life with Vicky Kaushal. While Katrina has maintained her position as one of the top Bollywood stars for decades, she recently named films that she believes pushed her to the heights of her career.

Katrina Kaif credits these films for her lasting career

In a conversation with Variety, Katrina name-dropped the films she is most proud of and which became a milestone in her decades-long career. The actress’ list included movies like Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is King (2008), New York (2009), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Rajneeti (2010) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

She said “I wouldn’t call them films, I would call them moments in my life. They were surrounded by an entire emotion, an entire feeling. It wasn’t just playing a character and going home, it seeped into my life at that time, and the film would become my entire life. That film, that crew, that moment, that environment would become my whole life. I’d be consumed and then the film would release and there would be a moment of emptiness and loss. And then you would go on to the next one. These are all incredible moments for me as an actor, as a performer.”

Katrina Kaif on her Hollywood debut

In the same interaction, Katrina also revealed being approached for a Hollywood project, but owing to unforeseen circumstances, she had to turn down the offer. However, she believes that it will happen against her and will mark a new chapter in her career.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the heist-base movie Boom, but it bombed at the box office. The actress gained fame in 2005 after starring in David Dhawan's directorial Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Since then the actress has given many hit movies such as Partner, Welcome, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.