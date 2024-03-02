Advertisement

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who kickstarted her acting career with the 2003 film Boom has been a prominent force in the industry. Despite her success, she faced early criticism for her proficiency in Hindi. Katrina who long ago had claimed that her voice was dubbed in her initial films, has now denied all claims.

Katrina Kaif says she has always dubbed herself

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Katrina Kaif refuted claims that her lines were ever dubbed by someone else. She attributed her Hindi language proficiency to diligent efforts, denying any external assistance in dubbing her dialogues. She expressed, “No, no! It’s just hard work. It was hard work.”

Kaif revealed that she began learning the Devnagri script on the advice of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, which proved instrumental during the initial phase of her career. She then talked about the importance of being self-reliant on sets, especially when directors provided lines in Devnagri's script.

Advertisement

She said, “At that time, the directors would write the lines on the set and give it to you. A lot of them would write in Devnagri and I never wanted to be in the position where I was like ‘what do I do?’ So, the first thing I did was to learn to read in Devnagri and that was the base which saved me.”

When Katrina confessed her voice was dubbed

Despite her recent claims, reports emerged alleging that dubbing artists were employed for certain films, notably Sarkar and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya directed by Ram Gopal Verma and David Dhawan, respectively.

She had once told IANS, “It really does add to the performance, honestly. Now I’ll be insisting on my own dubbing. When I look back at the movies where someone else dubbed for me I go, ‘No no no! That’s not me!’ But in Namastey London and now Apne, I felt I was watching and hearing myself.”