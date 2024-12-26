Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Celebration Was All About Family, Love And Warmth | Photos

The whole world celebrated a joyous Christmas yesterday, and now sharing their celebration photos on social media. Among them, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a cosy Christmas with Katrina's family. The actors delighted fans by sharing moments from their special day online. Their dreamy festive photos featuring warm family moments, beautiful decor, and thoughtful gifts, quickly went viral.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s cosy Christmas 2024 celebration

Taking to their Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures that reflected the essence of Christmas, like warmth, love, togetherness, and joy. In Tiger actress’ post, she posed with her sisters, all dressed in red or black to match the Christmas theme.

Katrina looked stunning in a red sweater, black trousers, and a cosy black furry cap. She shared a candid moment with her sisters, showcasing the love within their family.

The second photo showed Katrina and Vicky with Santa Claus. Katrina, dressed entirely in black with a jacket, top, and trousers, hugged Santa on one side. On the other side, Vicky, wearing a green top and ivory trousers, smiled warmly for the camera.

From Santa Claus to the Christmas tree, Katrina and Vicky had all the traditional festivities

A photo showed a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in their home, adorned with fairy lights, small ornaments, and golden baubles. Gifts surrounded the tree, creating a traditional festive vibe. One picture featured the actress holding two books wrapped in brown paper, each labelled "Blind Date with a Book." One was marked for Vicky and the other for Katrina, with clues about the book’s theme written on the wrapping.

Later, Vicky shared a cosy Instagram post that added warmth to the festive spirit. The photo showed the couple standing together in front of the Christmas tree. Fans quickly praised the couple in the comments. One wrote, "You beauties, you cuties!! in these adorable sweaters," while another added, "Best couple."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on 9 December 2021 in Rajasthan . The couple had kept their relationship private before celebrating their union in an intimate ceremony.