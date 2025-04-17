Kesari 2: Amid Mixed First Reviews, Slow Advanced Bookings, Akshay Kumar Has A Special Request For Fans

Kesari 2 is all set to hit the big screens on April 18. Akshay Kumar , Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan play the lead roles in the film based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The historical courtroom drama has garnered mixed responses from cine-goers who attended a special screening of the film. The advanced booking collections are also moderate, indicating a slow start for Kesari 2. Amid this, at a recent event, Akshay Kumar made a special request to the audience.

Akshay Kumar urges users to skip mobile phone use during the Kesari 2 screening

Akshay Kumar, along with other cast members of Kesari 2, attended a pre-release event in New Delhi on April 15. Speaking to the media personnel at the event, the actor sent a message to his fans urging them not to use their phones in theatres while watching the film. He stressed that the cine-goers must pay attention to the dialogue in the movie instead of surfing social media.



He said, "I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away." His request has resonated with social media users who acknowledged that Kesari 2 is made on an important subject, and the audience must pay attention to the film.

Kesari 2 advanced booking, day 1 box office prediction

The advanced booking for Kesari 2 opened on April 15. As per Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar movie has sold 13642370 tickets, amounting to ₹1.36 crore in advance booking collections. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore, making it the most expensive courtroom drama in Bollywood in recent times.