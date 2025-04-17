Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on April 18. The film has garnered a mixed first response from cine-goers who attended exclusive screenings. Kesari 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is a courtroom drama uncovering the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Mounted on a handsome budget, how much is the Akshay Kumar starrer expected to earn at the box office on day 1? Experts opine.

Kesari 2 obtained an A (adult only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which undeniably reduces its audience. The advanced booking of the movie has also been slow, indicating a moderate start. As per Sacnilk, 13525200 tickets of the Akshay Kumar starrer have been sold so far, amounting to ₹1.35 Cr in advanced collections, without blocked seats. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore and boasting a stellar cast, trade expert Sumit Kadel believes that ‘anything below ₹40-50 crore in opening weekend is disastrous’ for Kesari 2.



In an exclusive conversation, he told us, “The advanced booking of Kesari 2 is absolutely disastrous. Looking at the pre-sale trend, I am expecting the film to open in the range of ₹4-6 Crore nett.” He added, “The opening weekend will be determined by audience word of mouth, but I think it can do ₹20-25 crore on its opening weekend, which will be a very poor result."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh seems to be more optimistic about the movie's opening collection. He shared with us, “Kesari 2 should take a ₹7.5-8 crore opening. If the word of mouth is good, the collection might go to ₹9.5- ₹10 crore. While the advanced booking is on the lower side, the spot bookings might help in the film's collection.” Calling the Akshay Kumar starrer a ‘well-made film’, Adarsh hopes that the movie crosses ₹20 crore in the opening weekend.

Girish Johar shared that the Good Friday weekend is expected to aid the business of Kesari 2. He opined, “Poised to have a good start at the box office and Good Friday holiday will give a huge a benefit to Kesari 2, thereafter it depends on word of mouth."