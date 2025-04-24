Kesari 2 At BO: In 1 Week, Akshay Kumar Film Mints More Than Lifetime Collections Of Emergency, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Deva

Kesari 2, headlined by Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, hit the big screens on April 18. The courtroom drama based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre opened to positive reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. After a week of theatrical run, the movie, which was certified ‘A’ by the CBFC, has amassed a little over ₹45 crore at the Indian box office.

Kesari 2 holds steady at the box office

The Akshay Kumar starrer opened to a decent ₹7.75 crore. The movie was certified adult only, which limited its audience at the big screens. On the first weekend of release, the movie raked in nearly ₹30 crore. Kesari 2 witnessed a steep decline in collection on the first Monday of release.



Also Read: DYK Kesari 2 Director, Karan Singh Tyagi, Is A Harvard-educated lawyer

Also Read: Ananya Celebrates Kesari 2 Success On A Lunch Date With Boyfriend Walker

The film further dipped following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. As the nation mourned the loss of the innocent lives, cine-goers skipped watching films at the big screens. As a result, Kesari Chapter 2 raked in ₹5 Cr on Tuesday (April 22), ₹ 3.6 Cr on Wednesday (April 23) and ₹3.1 Cr on Thursday (April 24), as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film has wrapped up the first week of its theatrical run with ₹45.7 crore at the domestic box office.

Kesari 2 beats Deva, Emergency, The Diplomat, Fateh and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, but trails Chhaava, Sky Force, and Jaat

In just 7 days of theatrical release, Kesari 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of some previous Bollywood releases of the year. With ₹45.7 crore in week 1 collection, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has beat lifetime collections of Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹10.35 Cr), Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency (₹ 18.35 Cr ), Shahid Kapoor's Deva ( ₹ 33.9 Cr), Sonu Sood starrer Fateh (₹ 13.35 Cr), Loveyapa (₹ 6.85 Cr) and the John Abraham starrer The Diplomat (₹ 35.9 Cr).



Also Read: DYK Vicky Kaushal Plays Crucial Role In Akshay Kumar Starrer Kesari 2