Kesari 2 Ka Beginning Mat Miss Kariyega: Akshay Kumar's Requests Viewers To Not Be Late Or Use Phone During Movie Screening

Kesari 2 features Akshay Kumar , Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. The courtroom drama is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Massacre in 1919. As the movie uncovers a significant chapter in India's freedom struggle and nation's history, the lead actor Akshay Kumar has made a special appeal to the cine-goers.

Akshay Kumar's request to the Kesari 2 audience goes viral

Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai. Speaking to the media at the star-studded premiere, the actor who essays the role of legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the drama, urged the audience not to miss the first 10 minutes of the film. He stressed that Kesari 2 is made on a very important subject, and cine-goers must arrive at the big screens on time for the screening.



Also Read: Kesari 2: X Users Call Film On Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Akki's ‘Finest’

He said, “To all the people who will be coming to watch the film, I request that you not miss the beginning of it. The first 10 minutes of this film are the most important thing. I am sure that it will reach everyone through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that they should not be late. They should come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there." Akshay's appeal has gone viral on social media.



Also Read: Will Jaat Box Office Collection Take A Hit After Kesari 2 Release?

Earlier, during a pre-release event of Kesari 2 in New Delhi, Akshay had also requested the audience to not use their phones in theatres. He said, "I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away."



Also Read: Kesari 2 Screening: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Panday Attend