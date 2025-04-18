Kesari 2 OTT: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan And Ananya Panday's Courtroom Drama Will Stream On This Platform After Theatrical Run

Kesari 2 has hit the big screens on April 18 and received positive first reviews from cine-goers. The film uncovers the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. After its theatrical run, Kesari 2 will reportedly release on Jio Plus Hotstar. Though the official confirmation of the same is awaited, it is reported that the streaming giant has acquired streaming rights to the courtroom drama. When the movie premieres on OTT is yet to be reported.

Kesari 2 opens to a positive response from cine-goers

Fans of the actors caught early shows of Kesari 2 and shared their first impression of the movie on X (formerly Twitter). The courtroom drama has received an overwhelmingly positive reception. Viewers have particularly praised Akshay Kumar's performance, the plot, screenplay and background score of the movie. Some have even demanded a National award for Kesari 2.



While the advance booking of the movie remained on the opening side, the positive word of mouth might position Kesari 2 for a good opening. The Akshay Kumar starrer raked in a little over ₹1 crore in advance booking collections. As per Sacnilk, in the early hours of the film's release, Kesari 2 amassed a collection of ₹1.59 crore. The extended weekend, owing to the Good Friday holiday, is expected to give a further boost to the film.

