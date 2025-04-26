Kesari 2 OTT Delayed Amid Box Office Success? Akshay Kumar-R Madhavan Starrer To Stream Later Than Expected

Kesari Chapter 2 hit the big screens on April 18 and is headlined by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film has opened to a mostly positive response from the cine-goers and critics alike. As per reports, the film's OTT release is facing a significant delay.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT release delayed

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial might not land on OTT on the scheduled date. Bollywood movies usually premiere on streaming platforms nearly two months after their theatrical release. As per industry insiders, the courtroom drama will not premiere on OTT in the next two months. The movie will stream on JioHotstar upon OTT release.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has been pulling audiences to houseful theatres since its release. Though released with an ‘A’ certificate, the film opened to ₹ 7.75 Cr in India. The film has amassed a total of ₹46.1 crore in 1 week theatrical run.

Meet the cast and characters of Kesari 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The courtroom drama narrates a series of events after the tragedy in which a lawyer duo sue the British crown and General Dyer for genocide in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.