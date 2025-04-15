Kesari 2: Poor First Review Dubs Akshay Kumar As 'Total Miscast' In 'Flop Dharma Productions' Film

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are all set to feature in the courtroom drama Kesari 2. The movie, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film will hit the big screens on April 18, and the first review of the movie is here. However, the first impression is far from the glowing review, as it was expected.

Kesari 2 first review is out

Kesari 2 is yet to release in India, but a viewer overseas seems to have seen the film. An X user, Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film and has shared the first review of it. He was unimpressed with the actioner and called it ‘below average’.



His X (formerly Twitter) post read, “Old wine in a new bottle! #AkshayKumar is totally miscast! Mediocre performance by him. #RMadhavan acts well. Strictly film made for High Class multiplexes. Below average production values, Screenplay & Direction. Dharma production is FLOP now.” He review has gone viral on social media. However, a screening of the film took place in New Delhi today, and the viewers who watched it have shared overwhelmingly positive reviews of it.

What is the budget of Kesari 2?

Kesari 2 has emerged as one of the most expensive courtroom dramas. As per reports, the movie is mounted on a grand scale of ₹100–150 crore. The budget of Kesari 2 has surpassed the popular Bollywood courtroom dramas such as Pink, Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2, Mulk, OMG 2 and Section 375.