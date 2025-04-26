Kesari 2 Runs Into Plagiarism Accusation, YouTuber Shares Proof Of Ananya Panday's Dialogue Being A Copy Of His Poem

Kesari 2, headlined by Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, hit the big screens on April 18. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Days after the film's release, YouTuber and spoken word artist Yahya Bootwala took to his Instagram account to point out that a monologue by Ananya Panday in the film bears similarities with a poem he performed 5 years ago. He shared proof of his claims in a social media post, leading to netizens brutally trolling the movie makers for ‘stealing’ his work without giving due credit.

Netizens rally behind Yahya Bootwala as he claims Kesari 2 makers used his work without giving credit

On April 25, Yahya Bootwala took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself performing a poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 2020. He shared the video alongside a clip of Ananya Panday from Kesari 2, who seems to be speaking the same lines as in his poem. In the movie, in a scene where Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill tries to convince Akshay Kumar's character to fight a case against the British colonist, she could be heard using the same lines as written by Yahya Bootwala 5 years back.



Sharing the video, Bootwala tagged the writer of Kesari 2, Sumit Saxena and wrote in the caption, “So @nisoooooooooorg sent me a clip 4 days back from the movie Kesari 2 of dialogues he felt were copied from my poem, titled Jallianwala Bagh, published 5 years ago on @unerasepoetry YouTube channel.”

He alleged that the writer has plagiarised his work and wrote, “Here are the two clips and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste and it’s not like they’ve tried to hide it as well, matlab phusphusana jaisa shabd bhi uthaya hai.” He concluded the post by writing, "Yes, logo ke khayal mil sakte hai, people can think in a similar way but kisi ek topic par bilkul ek jaisi lines likh dena is anything but a coincidence. As writers, the worst thing you can do to a fellow writer is pick their material up, blatantly use it without giving credits and this is what I feel dialogue writer @sumit.saxena.35912 has done here."

As soon as the YouTuber shared the video, netizens took to the comment section to show their support. Some condemned the producers Dharma Productions and mentioned, “This is plagiarism @dharmamovies so wrong !!” Another comment read, “This is illegal. We love u Yahya. That's why it hurts us too.” A user wrote, “It’s one thing to be inspired by an idea, but to copy word for word is outright plagiarism!!” Several netizens called the act ‘shameful’ and demanded accountability from the movie makers.