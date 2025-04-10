Kesari Chapter 2: School Kids To Miss Out On History Lesson, Won't be Able To Watch Film On Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2: As Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer period film based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre nears its release date, a disappointing update has come to light. Reportedly, Kesari Chapter 2 has received an A certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), thus restricting its audience in cinema halls to Adults only.

Before Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay's OMG 2 which was based on sex education and the need for it in school curriculum, had also received an A certificate, a move that invited criticism from the film's team.

Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2 | Image: X

The official plot summary of Kesari Chapter 2 reads, "Inspired by annals of history, this is the riveting tale of Sankaran Nair, a fearless and charismatic barrister who waged an epic legal battle against the mighty British Empire, exposing to the world the brutal truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

The film's official theatrical runtime is 135 minutes (2 hours and 15 minutes), and its adult rating hints at the film's intense and possibly graphic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Sacnilk revealed.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the second film of Akshay Kumar post the Covid-19 pandemic to receive an A certificate. OMG 2 (2023), before this, went on to become a big box office success with over ₹200 crore in gross collection worldwide. With positive talk around the film's trailer and promotional material, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to do well at the box office when it opens on April 18.

Kesari Chapter 2 will release on April 18 | Image: X