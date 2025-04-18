Kesari 2 X Review: Film On Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Opens To Hearty Response, Netizens Call It Akshay Kumar's 'Finest'

Kesari 2 X Review: The Akshay Kumar headliner hit the big screens on April 18. Based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the movie is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Social media users who caught early shows of the courtroom drama took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their first review of Kesari 2.



Kesari 2 first reviews out

Select cine-goers caught the early shows of Kesari 2. They took to their social media accounts to share their reviews of the Akshay Kumar starrer, which seems to have struck a chord with the audience. Most netizens have called the film ‘worth a watch’ and some have even deemed it ‘Akshay Kumar's finest'.



Social media users share first impressions of Kesari 2

The opening scene, background score and the first half of Kesari 2 have found special praise from social media users. The performance of Ananya Panday and R Madhavan also received glowing reviews from cine-goers. Overall, X users have found the film ‘gripping, emotional and a blockbuster’. Netizens have made special note of the director and Akshay Kumar for uncovering a significant chapter from the nation's history and the struggle for independence. While these are early reviews, a positive word of mouth is expected to drive more audience to the big screens to watch Kesari 2.



Will positive word of mouth for Kesari 2 boost box office collection?