Khoslas Are Back And How: Anupam Kher Shares Photos As He Reunites With Khosla Ka Ghosla Cast

Actor Anupam Kher has sent fans on a nostalgic trip with his latest social media post, reigniting the anticipation for the sequel of his 2006 cult classic 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures with the OG cast members, including actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film.

Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. While the first pictures show the cast members posing together for the camera, they are followed by a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of the team. Kher also offered a close-up look at his character from the sequel.

Alongside the picture, the actor wrote a heartwarming note, reflecting on his emotions regarding 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

"KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what it is that resonates with the magic of this film!" he wrote.

Kher also urged fans to share their thoughts on the building excitement for the sequel.

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher shared glimpses from the set of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', his 550th film. Besides the original cast, actor Ravi Kishan has also joined the film.

The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way. Apart from Kher, the film featured Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles.