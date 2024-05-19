Kiara Advani Opts For A Sartorial Pink And Black Gown As She Attends Gala Dinner At Cannes 2024

Advertisement

Kiara Advani is among the many celebrities who are making their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The 77th edition of the festival commenced on May 14 and will conclude on May 25 at the French Riviera. The Good Newzz actress attended the gala dinner hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation on the sidelines of the festival.

Kiara Advani honoured by Red Sea Film Foundation

Kiara Advani along with several other women were honoured at a gala dinner hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account the organisation shared several photos from the evening and wrote, “The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival.”

During the event, #VFEuropeXRedSeaIFF honoured six women who are fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers: Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, Kiara Advani and Salma Abu Deif. pic.twitter.com/fICIH89u7Z — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm)

Hosted by Vanity Fair, the gala brought together six women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera. They further shared, “During the event, #VFEuropeXRedSeaIFF honoured six women who are fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers: Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, Kiara Advani and Salma Abu Deif.”

What did Kiara Advani wear at the gala dinner?

For her appearance at the gala dinner the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress opted for a sartorial pink and black gown. The strapless ensemble featured a massive bow at the back making the outfit look chic. Kiara teamed the look with a statement necklace and black lace gloves. She styled her hair in a bun to give the look a charming appeal.

Speaking to the paparazzi at the event, Kiara said, “It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience.” Previously Kiara had also donned for a white Prabal Gurung outfit at the festival.