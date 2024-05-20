Kiara Advani Returns To Mumbai After Making Cannes Debut, Asks Paps If They Voted: WATCH

Advertisement

Kiara Advani made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival recently. The actress was honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation Festival which was held on the sidelines of the 77th edition of the film festival taking place in the French Riviera. The actress returned to the city on May 20, on the day of Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai.

On May 20, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress returned from the French Riviera after making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Upon her return, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress was clicked by paps who clicked her photo and video.

At the airport, the actress asked the paparazzi members if they had given the vote. A video of the actress asking, “Vote diya” is now doing rounds on social media. She also asserted that she is going to cast her vote soon. Mumbai is among the six Maharashtra seats which will go for polls today in the fifth phase.

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, and Shahid Kapoor cast their votes

The fifth phase of the General Elections 2024 commenced today. Maharashtra, among eight other states, will poll for 49 constituencies. The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were among the early voters. The actors flaunted their inked fingers and urged citizens to vote in large numbers in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.