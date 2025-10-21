Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Are Twinning And Winning On Diwali 2025, New Mom's Post-Baby Glow Is All Netizens Gushing

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter in July, making this Diwali their first festival as new parents. The couple celebrated the festival in Delhi with their new born and family, and shared a glimpse on social media. On Diwali, the couple twinned in yellow and Kiara's post-baby glow was all netizens were gushing about in comment section.

Inside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Diwali celebration

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post, a video, in which they were seen posing for the camera, mushy moments and more. They also recreated their wedding photo as they stood in their garden. Kiara's OOTD is yellow Anarkali with plunging neckline. She sported no-makeup look and topped it with pink bindi. She accessorised her look with statement earrings, looking all radiating. Sidharth, on the other hand, opted for yellow kurta paired with loose-fitted white payjama. However, their daughter was nowhere to be seen in the frame.

Sharing the post, Kiara wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali (yellow heart emoticons) Love, Light and Sunshine."

Soon after she dropped the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The glowww on ki's faceee." Another wrote, "Ki mumma after a long time." A third user wrote, "kiuuu babyyyy look sooooooo pretty." "Ahhhh my KI after so longgg😩💛The mama glow," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Since the birth of their daughter, the couple has maintained a low-profile. It was only a few days ago, the couple along with their newborn were snapped at Mumbai airport. The Param Sundari actor recently opened up about fatherhood on The Great Kapil Show, admitting, “Our whole schedule has changed… Whether it’s about food or her sleeping patterns, we’re awake through late nights now, but it’s a different kind of tiredness."

The couple is yet to announce the name of their little munchkin.