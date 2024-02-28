Updated February 27th, 2024 at 02:17 IST
Kiara Advani To Tara Sutaria, Actors Who Are Often Mistaken As An Outsider But Aren't
From Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria, here's a list of actors who are often mistaken as an outsider but they actually aren't. Know their showbiz connection.
In an industry traditionally dominated by established film families, the journey to stardom for those without filmy backgrounds often seems disheartening. However, amidst the glitz and glamour, there are shining examples of individuals who have defied the odds and risen to success solely on their talent and determination.
Popular actors like Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chopra stand as an example of the fact that success in Bollywood is not solely dependent on familial ties. Despite lacking a lineage in the film industry, they have garnered immense popularity both nationally and internationally.
However, if you look closely, it appears that some actors labelled as "outsiders" actually possess influential connections within the industry.
1. Kiara Advani
Contrary to popular belief, Kiara Advani has familial ties to veteran actress Juhi Chawla and legendary actor Ashok Kumar. Furthermore, her introduction to film directors was facilitated by Juhi Chawla herself.
2. Tara Sutaria
Despite hailing from a non-Bollywood background, Tara's elite upbringing and connections, including friendships with industry actors like John Abraham and the Kapoor family, have undoubtedly contributed to her rise in Bollywood.
3. Ranveer Singh
Despite his outsider image, Ranveer Singh is linked to Bollywood through his familial connections. His mother, Anju Bhavnani, is related to Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, making him cousins with Sonam Kapoor. Additionally, his lineage includes renowned character actress Chand Burke.
4. Yami Gautam
Before her breakthrough in Bollywood, Yami Gautam's familial background in the Punjabi film industry provided her with a foundation in the entertainment world.
5. Vicky Kaushal
While often tagged as a self-made actor, Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, is a veteran stunt director with an extensive portfolio spanning numerous blockbuster films.
6. Aditi Rao Hydari
Descended from notable lineage, Aditi Rao Hydari's ancestry includes Akbar Hydari, a former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state which hints at her familial ties to success in cinema.
7. Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel's grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, displayed considerable influence as the Congress Pradesh Committee President of Mumbai. Speculation suggests her familial connections played a role in her debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:20 IST