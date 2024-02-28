Advertisement

In an industry traditionally dominated by established film families, the journey to stardom for those without filmy backgrounds often seems disheartening. However, amidst the glitz and glamour, there are shining examples of individuals who have defied the odds and risen to success solely on their talent and determination.

Popular actors like Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chopra stand as an example of the fact that success in Bollywood is not solely dependent on familial ties. Despite lacking a lineage in the film industry, they have garnered immense popularity both nationally and internationally.

However, if you look closely, it appears that some actors labelled as "outsiders" actually possess influential connections within the industry.

1. Kiara Advani

Contrary to popular belief, Kiara Advani has familial ties to veteran actress Juhi Chawla and legendary actor Ashok Kumar. Furthermore, her introduction to film directors was facilitated by Juhi Chawla herself.

2. Tara Sutaria

Despite hailing from a non-Bollywood background, Tara's elite upbringing and connections, including friendships with industry actors like John Abraham and the Kapoor family, have undoubtedly contributed to her rise in Bollywood.

3. Ranveer Singh

Despite his outsider image, Ranveer Singh is linked to Bollywood through his familial connections. His mother, Anju Bhavnani, is related to Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, making him cousins with Sonam Kapoor. Additionally, his lineage includes renowned character actress Chand Burke.

4. Yami Gautam

Before her breakthrough in Bollywood, Yami Gautam's familial background in the Punjabi film industry provided her with a foundation in the entertainment world.

5. Vicky Kaushal

While often tagged as a self-made actor, Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, is a veteran stunt director with an extensive portfolio spanning numerous blockbuster films.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

Descended from notable lineage, Aditi Rao Hydari's ancestry includes Akbar Hydari, a former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state which hints at her familial ties to success in cinema.

7. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel's grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, displayed considerable influence as the Congress Pradesh Committee President of Mumbai. Speculation suggests her familial connections played a role in her debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.