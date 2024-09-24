Published 09:17 IST, September 24th 2024

Kiran Rao Thought News Of Laapataa Ladies Representing India At Oscars 2025 Was A 'Prank'

The Film Federation of India, which selects entries for the best international film category at Oscars, on Monday picked Laapataa Ladies from among 29 titles as India's official selection for the 97th Academy Awards.