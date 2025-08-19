Aamir Khan Has An Illegitimate Child With British Journo, Alleges His Estranged Brother Faissal Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan held a press conference in Mumbai on August 18, where he publicly disowned his family members. In a series of startling revelations, the former actor also revealed that Aamir had an affair with a British woman, a journalist by profession, after he divorced his first wife, Reena Dutta. As per Faissal, Aamir and the British woman also had a son out of wedlock. The allegations have resurfaced nearly 20 years after Stardust magazine first exposed the Lagaan actor's alleged affair with the foreigner. Following his brother's Faissal confirmation about his alleged romance with a Britisher, the interest in Aamir's personal life has heightened.

Faissal Khan has alleged that Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child with a British journalist | Image: X

Who is Aamir Khan's alleged ex-girlfriend?

In 2005, a British journalist gave an interview to Stardust detailing her relationship with the Bollywood actor. She claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with Aamir when he was shooting for Ghulam (1998). The woman came to India to work on her book, which was a biography of Amitabh Bachchan. The book was published in 2007. While working on the project, the writer-journalist became close friends with several Bollywood actors and insiders, including Aamir. She later tied the knot with a London-based businessman. While the woman's current whereabouts remain unknown, it is reported that she published another book in 2010.

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta between 1986 and 2002 | Image: X

In her interview with Stardust, the Britisher claimed that she was pregnant with Aamir's child in the early 2000s. However, as per her, at the time, the actor refused to take responsibility for the child and requested her to abort it. The British journalist, however, decided to carry the child. A few years ago, a Redditor claimed to have seen the alleged child's photo in the British Vogue. However, there is no confirmation of the same, and Aamir has denied all such claims in the past.

Aamir Khan's brother's big exposé about their family

On August 18, Faissal Khan held a press conference and announced that he is cutting all ties with his family members. He alleged that his kin, including Aamir Khan, force-feed him medication and claim that he is mentally unfit. Exposing his brother's affairs, Faissal shared, “Aamir ka shadi hua tha, divorce ho gaya Reena ke saath… Aur fir uska relation tha… jiska, unke illegal bachcha bhi hai, out of wedlock.”