Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat Engaged, See Viral Roka Photos

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have decided to take their relationship a step forward by sharing photos from their roka ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BREAKING: Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have decided to take their relationship a step forward. They recently took to their social media handles to announce that they have been “rokafied.” Several photos from their roka ceremony have gone viral on social media. 

Kriti Kharbanda gets engaged to longtime beau Pulkit Samrat

Close friends of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to their social media handles to share photos from their intimate roka ceremony. The two dressed in their ethnic best posed with their loved ones and they announced the news of their roka. Kriti Kharbanda stunned in a blue anarkali suit teamed with a netted dupatta. Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat sported a floral printed outfit. They two raidated joy as they posed for the cameras. Now, the photos from their intimate roka ceremony is doing the rounds on the internet.

 

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship

In a recent interview, Kriti Khgarbanda got candid about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat. She shared that they came closer during the COVID-19 lockdown. They even started staying together during the pandemic. Kriti revealed that she has never met a person who is more caring and loving that Pulkit. She further added that she is proud to be her girlfriend. 

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship is not hidden from the world. The two have constantly been posting pictures with heartfelt captions for each other from time to time. Their lockdown diaries were packed with loved-filled posts. For the unversed, Pulkit Samrat was earlier married to Shweta Rohira, who was Salman Khan's rakhi sister. The two separated in 2015. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

